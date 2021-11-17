Thursday, Nov. 18

Backing up when forward motion is necessary will prolong trouble. Focus on putting an end to situations that make you uncomfortable and on embracing the activities and people who put you in your comfort zone. Life is about choices, and it’s up to you to choose what’s best for you. Personal gain is within reach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of business. Once you act, you will feel relief and get a clear picture of what you want to do next. Embrace life and entertain the possibility of new beginnings. Love is featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll gain ground if you work alone. Don’t give anyone a chance to interfere or meddle. Forge ahead with a destination in mind and a well-thought-out plan. Discipline and moderation will be key.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend time fixing up your space. Feeling comfortable in your environment will ease stress and help you make better decisions regarding personal and professional matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Separate what’s necessary from what isn’t. Following someone else will lead to disappointment. Do what’s best for you and those you love. Self-discipline is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your imagination to resolve issues that are standing in your way. A discussion with someone who can help you will give you hope that change is heading your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep a close eye on what others do or say. Gather information, sort through your options and make arrangements to put your plans in motion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a physical change that will improve your health, state of mind and financial future. Size up a situation and be prepared to do your own thing. Refuse to let anyone interfere.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Work hard to take care of your responsibilities. How you conduct business will influence your reputation, position and chance to advance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Change can be good if you implement it the right way. Look for a unique way to use your attributes, and you will excel. Help from someone you least expect will encourage you to broaden your horizons.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit tight until you gather enough information to make a sound decision. An argument will leave you in a vulnerable position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Connect with people who have something to contribute, and you will find it easier to get things done on time. A networking function will help you understand what’s trending. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set your sights on what you need to do, and get moving. Discipline will help you reach your destination with time left over to enjoy your accomplishments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0