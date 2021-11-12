Saturday, Nov. 13

Dream on, make each day count, find purpose in what brings you joy and move to the beat of your own drum. Change begins with you, and patience and tolerance will give you the balance required to achieve your objectives. Be passionate about your life and everything in it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll find joy in what you create. Look deep inside to discover what satisfies you the most. Stop procrastinating and head in a direction that makes a difference. Change begins with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll take one step forward and three steps back if you let others interfere. Take control, set and maintain a budget and develop a plan that won’t work against the goal you want to achieve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Envision what you want, then make it happen. It’s up to you to develop a plan that suits your needs and then follow it. A dream is just a dream until you turn it into reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Live within your means, offer only what’s possible and don’t give in when something goes against your beliefs, aspirations or capabilities. You’ll gain the most if you do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dreamland can get you into trouble. Before you put time and money into something, check the stats and make sure it’s doable. The best results will happen when you micromanage every detail.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Know what you are up against; rethink the best way to move forward. Time is on your side, and observation is in your best interest. Protect against health hazards while maintaining discipline.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Refuse to let change cause worry and uncertainty. Go with the flow, and you’ll find a way to benefit from whatever situation you encounter. Trust your instincts and use your charm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotional mayhem is likely if you believe everything you hear. Don’t step out of your comfort zone to impress someone. Focus on what’s important to you and get your facts straight.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Plan to have some fun. Organize activities with someone you love to be around. Gravitate toward people who make you think and pique your imagination. Share your aspirations. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Slow down, rethink your strategy and avoid getting into disputes. Look for opportunities that will encourage better relationships. Consistency will help you maintain the status quo.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus on making positive changes and spending time with people who share your likes and dislikes. Take a unique approach to relationships, and it will open a passage to an exciting future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn from experience, and you’ll overcome any obstacle you face. Set your sights on what’s important to you and get along with others. Navigate your way through deep discussions with a positive attitude.

