Wednesday, Dec. 1

Align yourself with people who are eager to please and energetic enough to get things done. Your associates will help trigger your success. Rely on inside information to help you make the best decisions. Don’t hold back when action is required. Set the pace and follow through with your plans. Be direct at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen, assess and go about your business. Keep an open mind, but don’t put your money on the line without proper research. You’ll come up with a foolproof plan if you work at it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Use your attributes to your advantage. A unique offer will grab the attention of someone who can help you professionally and personally. Networking will be mandatory if you want to excel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Someone will try to stifle your emotions. A financial matter could throw a wrench in your investment plans. Slow down and rethink your strategy. Your intelligence is your strength.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take physical action. All eyes will be watching, so make every move count. Trust in your ability to get things done without making a fuss. Now’s the time to maximize your effort!

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you judge others, someone will judge you. Stick to what’s important to you and focus on money matters that can make or break your ability to do the things you enjoy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll crave change, but before moving forward with your plans, consider the possible outcome. You are better off taking baby steps to ensure you maintain your standard of living.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live up to your promises. Get your work out of the way before you move on to pleasurable pastimes. You’ll be judged by what you do and how you present yourself. Learn from experience.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Explore your options and take the road less traveled. Strive for simplicity rather than trying to do too much at once.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop and consider your options. Keep your emotions in check. Make decisions with a clear mind and purpose. Don’t let the changes going on at home or work throw you off guard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Address financial matters. Impulsive spending will not make you happy or solve your problems. Look for ways to expand your interests, skills and earning ability. Update your files and qualifications.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A hasty judgment won’t sit well with a loved one. Eliminate worry by keeping busy and being resourceful. Uncertainty in an investment is reason enough to take a pass. Look at the big picture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Bide your time and observe what’s happening around you. Others’ actions will speak volumes about who they are and what they want.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0