Wednesday, April 13

Think about what you enjoy doing most and find a way to incorporate that into your personal or professional life. Pay attention to detail, and you’ll sidestep pitfalls that can slow you down and throw you off target. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Welcome inevitable changes and find a way to make them work for you. Be bold, but use common sense to ensure that you don’t make decisions for the wrong reasons.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be part of the solution, and you’ll bring about positive change. Remain calm, regardless of how others behave, and your input will encourage others to take the high road as well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do what you say you will. Refuse to get thrown in with a group of dishonest troublemakers. Gather facts before you get involved in anything that can cost you in any way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Call on people you trust, and you’ll get great advice. Be specific, talk openly and work alongside those trying to reach similar goals. Personal improvement and romance are encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on work, money and getting along with others. Contribute optimism and sound ideas, and dismiss negativity and anger. Success will come your way if you work hard and think constructively.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Conversations will help you decipher how to improve situations that are causing you grief. Wipe your slate clean and focus on doing what’s right and best for yourself and your loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Hide out until you are ready to participate. Having your feet planted firmly on the ground will help you dismiss anyone using manipulative tactics. Know what you want and make sure you get it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — The sweetest revenge is success. Don’t waste time being angry. Paying attention to who you are, what you want and how to improve will help you get ahead. Personal growth is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let emotions spin out of control, leaving you in a no-win situation. Protect your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Dig in and do something constructive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unexpected investment will pay off. Celebrate with someone who brings out the best in you. A positive change at home will encourage you to live better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stay on course. Don’t make unnecessary changes or alter how you do things. Do what feels comfortable and is reliable. Take ownership of your life and happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend time pampering yourself and updating your look. Use your intelligence and intuition to bring about positive change that adds to your confidence. Let your intentions be known.

