Tuesday, Feb. 8

Stand up for your rights. Let go of the past, and head in a direction that offers a better future. Refuse to make questionable or unnecessary changes. Keep the peace, but not at the expense of taking on something that doesn’t interest you. Pursue what will make you happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take note of what others do and how they act. Keep your thoughts to yourself, which will help you assess what’s going on without making waves. Time is on your side, and patience will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — It’s up to you to bring about change if that’s what’s required. Don’t wait for someone to make a move when taking the helm and making things happen will bring higher returns.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Watch, and you’ll see a pattern form that will help you make up your mind. Call on someone who offers sound advice, and you’ll come up with a plan that will put your mind at ease.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t let uncertainty hold you back. Check off all the boxes and forge ahead with confidence. It’s up to you to make things happen and turn your ideas into something substantial.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t lose sight of your goal. Home in on your target and don’t stop until you reach it. Steer clear of anyone who tends to meddle or entices you to be indulgent. Take your responsibilities seriously.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your skills and knowledge to find a distinct way to get ahead. Team up with someone who has something to contribute, or discuss your ideas with an expert who can help you focus.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Consider indecisiveness a red flag. Spare yourself the worry and stress of getting involved in something that makes you feel uneasy. Protect what you have worked so hard to achieve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live in the moment, observe what’s going on around you and learn all you can to help you monetize your skills. If you socialize with like-minded people, promising opportunities will appear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put a halt on joint ventures or shared expenses. Divvy up what’s yours and what’s not to protect against loss or do damage control. Go it alone if you want to get things done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll attract people who are disciplined and ready to take on additional responsibilities. Discussing your plans with a friend or relative will be enlightening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what suits your needs and helps you stay on course. Taking care of your responsibilities will also keep a meddler at arm’s length. A serious approach to your finances is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention to detail, organize your thoughts and incorporate changes at home and to your schedule to ensure you reach your objective. A kind word will lift someone’s spirits.

