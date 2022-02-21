Tuesday, Feb. 22

A positive approach to life, love and happiness starts by following your passion. Take hold of your future, and delve into something that brings you joy. Explore your talents and express your desires. Take a leap of faith by putting your heart and soul into what you want to achieve. Take responsibility and be grateful for the success you achieve.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Adjust your finances to ensure you can afford your lifestyle. Be cautious when it comes to shared expenses and joint ventures. Balance and integrity will make a difference.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Nurture relationships instead of building a wall of separation. Be willing to adjust and compromise, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. An open dialogue will help you maintain peace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be open to suggestions and eager to put muscle behind your dreams, hopes and wishes. Share your feelings, and be willing to trying something new. Love and romance are favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Depending on others will lead to disappointment. Don’t get caught up in an emotional situation that causes problems at work or can affect your position, reputation or peace of mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll make connections that can change your life. Pay attention to what others say and do, and the information will lead to personal growth and self-improvement. Nurture meaningful relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make a change or sign up for something for the wrong reason. Follow the path that empowers you to reach your goals, not one that tends to stifle your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can make a difference if you concentrate on positive change, assist those who require help and look on the bright side of any situation. Take physical action and push for what you want to achieve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Anger will not help you bring about positive change, but kindness and consideration will encourage others to see things your way. Be reasonable and ready to move forward alone if necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be open to suggestions, and accept changes that encourage others to feel comfortable. Home improvements and creative projects will help you overcome emotional setbacks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use intelligence regarding money matters and when dealing with a friend or relative who is out of control or in a negative space. Innovative suggestions and hands-on help are favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make the changes that will brighten your day, surroundings and relationships with those you love and respect. How you deal with others will alter the path you follow. Live, love, laugh and be merry.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Go about your business and immerse yourself in projects that ease stress. Refuse to let what others do or say put you in a funky mood or lead you into an unwanted battle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0