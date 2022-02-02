Thursday, Feb. 3

Lighten up and strive to maintain an upbeat attitude. It will be difficult to reach your goals this year if you let negative thoughts take the reins. Look at every situation you encounter pragmatically, and you’ll figure out how to make the most of whatever comes your way. Leave nothing to chance, and don’t let outside influences lead you astray.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set a course, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Stop worrying about what others do or think and set your sights on doing your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A demonstrative approach to life will help you solve problems and get things done. Changing how you handle money will encourage greater financial freedom. Don’t hold back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do what you must do, and don’t stop until you are happy with the results. What you achieve now will result in rewards later. Keep the peace to avoid controversial conversations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of unfinished business. When in doubt, gather information that will clarify your options and encourage you to take the necessary precautions before you get moving.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a pass if someone tempts you to be indulgent or excessive. A disciplined approach will be the key to positive results. Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to other things.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Explore the possibilities and expand your horizons. You stand to make substantial gains if you are true to yourself and work to make your dreams come true. Love and growth are within reach.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll find it challenging to get things done if you let outside influences interfere. Know when to break loose.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your plans in motion. Divvy up the workload with people eager to reach a common goal. The more you work with others, the better the outcome. Romance is in the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Shared space, expenses or responsibilities will need adjustments. If you aren’t ready to face pending problems, do something that will encourage self-improvement. A foolproof plan will be necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You have more options than you realize. Take the path that offers something unique or playful. Doing things your way or differently will encourage a long overdue change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic and disciplined in the face of temptation. Indulgence of any kind should be avoided. Stick to what you know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tally up your finances and make alterations at home to lower your overhead. Getting back on track will reduce stress and encourage you to live in the moment and enjoy the everyday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0