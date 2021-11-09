Wednesday, Nov. 10

Leave nothing to chance. Pore over details and assess situations. Take responsibility for anything you sign off on this year. Budget wisely and put a financial plan in place to ensure that you have the freedom to follow a path that allows you to live life your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Understanding will help when dealing with others. Say less and listen more. Don’t be judgmental if you want to avoid being judged by others. Play fair, be kind and take care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Explore your options and make intelligent decisions. How you handle your money will determine what you can accomplish. A tight budget will put your mind at ease and give you needed wiggle room.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a closer look at how you present yourself to the world. An update will give you a fresh perspective on what’s current. Embrace change at home and work, and you will stand out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do because of what others suggest or pursue. Make decisions that suit your needs and will help you reach your goals. Keep your feelings to yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t trust anyone with your money, responsibilities or documents. Step in and do things for yourself to ensure that you are happy with the results. Leave nothing to chance, and work to stay healthy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Check in with the people who have helped and offered you the best advice over the years, and you won’t be disappointed. A kind word will encourage you to overlook a needless distraction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Flipping from one thing to another won’t get you very far. Consider your best path forward. Evaluate your current situation and your relationships with others, then adjust how you handle your personal and professional affairs. Be a leader.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Learn as you go. Ask questions, do your homework and explore new possibilities. What someone suggests may intrigue you, but before you decide to follow their lead, consider what’s best for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll make headway. Entertain ideas and proposals you encounter, but don’t negotiate without taking a closer look. Costs could quickly spin out of control.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Slow down, rethink your strategy, make plans and surround yourself with people who are stable and receptive. Keep change to a minimum, and work with what you already have on hand.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An open mind will lead to new beginnings. Listen and learn, but don’t lose your identity. Add a unique spin to whatever you do, and you’ll maintain your voice and gain respect and support.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take responsibility seriously, and you’ll gain support. Make suggestions and compromise if necessary to clear up unfinished business. Take an innovative approach, but don’t lose sight of your goal.

