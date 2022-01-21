Saturday, Jan. 22

Share your differences openly instead of letting things fester. Being up-front and honest will help you decide what’s best. Change doesn’t always solve problems, but compromise and understanding can help you carve a path to a better future. Live peacefully, love unconditionally, and exhibit patience and understanding. You’ll discover the true meaning of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Recognize what you can achieve, then get moving. Refuse to let emotional differences you have with someone stand in your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Control your emotions and avoid getting into a spat with someone who can influence your future. Recognize what you are up against and choose your words and actions with care.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Team up with people on the same page as you. Don’t risk setbacks by sharing with the opposition or trying to convince someone stubborn or unresponsive. Protect, preserve and persevere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take control and make necessary changes. You don’t need backup or an entourage. Peace of mind comes from doing what’s right and best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t put your trust in others. Take care of personal matters yourself and use your knowledge and experience to sort through any difficulties you encounter. Fight your own battles.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Sort through all the clutter and pass along what you no longer use to someone in need. A good deed will encourage you to continue helping others. Kindness can change the world.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Call on someone you respect, and share thoughts about life, love and happiness. Heartfelt discussions will result in good ideas, new attitudes and big changes; embrace them all!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make an aesthetic change that boosts your confidence and attracts compliments. Don’t be shy; speak up and socialize with people who spark your interest or enjoy similar activities. Love is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — There is satisfaction and glory in finishing what you start. Consider the changes you can make without spending money that will improve your image or surroundings. Share your feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Connect with people who inspire you and bring out the positive aspects of your personality. A lifestyle change will help you solve a financial or emotional issue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get the facts before you start a conversation. Relax and take time to settle down. Concentrate on what you have and the people you love. Make adjustments that improve your lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The past offers valuable information that can guide you. Remembering what’s transpired and your response at the time will encourage you to proceed with caution.

