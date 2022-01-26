Thursday, Jan. 27

Your heart is in the right place, and your words can and will make a difference this year. Share your thoughts and stand up for your rights. Your strength and courage are your passage to leadership, equality and hope for a better future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a step forward, show passion in your pursuits and strive for perfection, wisdom and compassion. How you treat others will determine the response you receive and how popular you will be.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Someone will misconstrue your colorful way of expressing your thoughts if you are too elaborate. Choose your words wisely and refrain from talking about others. Be kind and considerate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reach for the stars and refuse to let anyone derail your progress. Dedicate your time to what matters most, and you’ll feel good about who you are and what you’ve accomplished. Be true to yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change because you want to, not because someone is demanding. Consider your happiness and follow through with your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make a decision and stick to it, regardless of what others say. Dedication to your beliefs will be crucial. Don’t overanalyze a partnership; look at the pros and cons, and stick with it or walk away.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An unusual idea or proposal needs careful consideration. Don’t feel rushed or let someone push you in a direction you aren’t ready to pursue. If change is something you desire, start small.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Participate in something meaningful. Take a leadership position and stand up for your rights. A dedicated approach won’t please everyone, but you should focus on what feels right to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your emotions on the back burner and be realistic. Engage in positive events and activities that allow you to spend time with people who share your concerns and goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A face-to-face encounter is necessary if you want the truth. Shared expenses and responsibilities will pose a problem if equality is lacking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to what others say. Be part of the conversation, and your words will have an impact. Be bold, take hold and do your part to maintain peace. Let your intuition guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Express your feelings and clear up misunderstandings swiftly. Don’t mince words or believe everything you hear. Be a great leader, and your comments will carry weight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Reconnecting with old friends will cause you to once again take up bad habits. Think twice before you indulge in something that holds you back. Be proud of your accomplishments and set a good example.

