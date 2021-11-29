Tuesday, Nov. 30

Weigh the pros and cons before you take action. Turn every negative into a positive, and keep your life simple, moderate and practical. An independent attitude will prove to work in your favor. If you are creative, you won’t be disappointed in the results you get.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be clear about your wants and plans. Speak from the heart and strive for success. Don’t underestimate others or take on more than you can handle. Inconsistency will hold you back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make rational decisions. If you let your emotions take the reins, you will regret the promises you make. Put your health and personal needs first. Take a creative, energetic approach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put more thought into investments and contracts. Choose a healthy, fit lifestyle. Looking and feeling your best will give you the boost you need to do a good job.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mull over how you feel about your relationships with others. Make a point to reach out to someone who shares your beliefs and long-term goals. A healthy conversation will help resolve issues.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be patient and listen carefully to others. Understand your place and value in the grand scheme of things. Don’t take a risk with your health, reputation or investments. Try to accommodate others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A sudden change will backfire if you take on too much too fast. Take a moment to work out the logistics, and you’ll realize what’s required if you want to become successful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Explore new possibilities and use your skills to achieve something big. Taking a diverse approach to life, work and happiness will bring stellar results and encourage exciting partnerships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An incident will arise if you let your emotions take charge. Focus on doing the best job possible, and you will receive recognition for a job well done. Refuse to let jealousy or insecurity cause a rift with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend more time nurturing what you’ve worked so hard to build and the relationships that are meaningful to you, and you’ll feel good about your accomplishments. Work to stabilize your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Aim high and refuse to let anything or anyone stand in your way. Hard work pays off. Arguing a moot point will slow you down and waste time. Don’t settle for less than what you expect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your heart and soul into making your surroundings more convenient and comfortable. Your strength will come from doing what’s best for you. Work to increase your prosperity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 243-Nov. 22) — Refrain from sharing personal information. Be a good listener; it will give you the upper hand when dealing with peers, friends and relatives. Take a unique approach to life.

