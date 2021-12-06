Tuesday, Dec. 7

Put in the effort and you will reap the rewards. A fast pace, quick mind and fertile imagination will take you where you want to go. It’s up to you to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. Share your enthusiasm with others and take a leadership position.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Dive in, take charge and get things done. Take the initiative, and you will turn an idea into something concrete. Refuse to let someone’s negativity or misleading rhetoric get in the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Concentrate on getting things done on time. Use your imagination, and you’ll find a way to outmaneuver anyone who tries to compete with you. Use your physical attributes to your advantage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A last-minute change will limit what you can do, causing doubt and stress. Have a backup plan in place before you commit to someone or something that has the potential to go sideways.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Offer only what you can afford and what will not compromise you mentally, emotionally or financially. A little romance will help.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Lean on someone who is always there for you. The added reinforcement will give you an edge. Be smart about the way you handle your peers, and you will gain respect and support.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep an open mind, but don’t take unnecessary risks. A minimalist approach will save you time and money and help you avoid an argument with someone who can influence your status or reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Assess a situation, make your move and finish what you start. Living up to your word will help ward off criticism and interference. A steady pace and an articulate plan will lead to victory.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Map out what you can do before committing to something that may not be feasible. An act of kindness shouldn’t put you in a vulnerable position. Get your facts straight and think creatively.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t tempt fate. Stick to a schedule and take care of your responsibilities. Don’t get involved in gossip or be gullible when dealing with peers. A resourceful approach will help you avoid wasting time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mull things over. Be smart by easing into any change that comes your way; things will turn out better than anticipated. A networking event will pay off. Self-improvement will give you the boost you need.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider what’s essential and concentrate on keeping the peace and being honest about how you feel and what you plan to do next. Don’t let your emotions get in the way of your happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do your part and make a difference. Look for solutions instead of complaining about what’s wrong. Documenting everything will help you keep tabs on who does what and what helps the most.

