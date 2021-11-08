Tuesday, Nov. 9

Establish what you want to accomplish. An organized approach to life, love and financial matters will alleviate stress. Look for unique pastimes that will stimulate you mentally and physically and promote contentment and confidence. A passionate, inquisitive mind will bring about positive change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s OK to mull over options, but you must take action as well. Do your research and move forward with your plans, and you’ll leave a lasting impression on important people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust your instincts, not what someone leads you to believe. Focus on what’s important to you and where you can gain the most ground financially. Be direct and leave no room for error.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Seize the moment and take care of business. Gain experience and knowledge through observation and discussions with experts. Develop your style by implementing the best of what you encounter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Through adversity comes strength of vision and an enriched sense of what you are capable of accomplishing. Stand tall and do your own thing, and you’ll discover what works best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful how you handle money matters and joint ventures. Make your voice heard and stay in the loop. Don’t leave money and essential decisions in someone else’s hands. Make important changes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do what’s necessary, then get on with life. Finishing what you start will be a relief and lift a burden that’s been weighing you down. Alter your lifestyle to encourage a healthy and happy future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Promote what you have to offer instead of dwelling on what you can’t do. Be the first to make a move, change your direction or incorporate something new and exciting into the mix.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at the good, the bad and how to find the middle ground when dealing with peers, relatives and anyone in a position of authority. Knowing who you are dealing with will be your ticket to success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get involved in something that concerns you or will help you get ahead. Raise your qualifications and eliminate any knowledge-based restrictions that are holding you back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let change cause stress. Analyze the situation and get an expert opinion. Aim to stabilize and secure your position, life and relationships, not to upend them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have everything in place; don’t procrastinate or hold up progress in pursuit of perfection. Striking a balance between quantity and quality will be your passage to success and fulfillment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keeping the peace is essential if you want to finish what you start. A steady pace forward with an optimistic attitude will help surmount any obstacles you encounter. Trust your instincts.

