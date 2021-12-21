Thursday, Dec. 23

Stick to a plan. If you make too many changes, you’ll fall short of your goal. Keep life simple and moderate, and use your intelligence to develop a strategy that will secure your position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take advantage of an opportunity to change where or how you live. Look over your options, then make a move that will cut your overhead and free up cash to pursue something that excites you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Anticipation can result in disappointment if you conjure up unrealistic scenarios. Don’t dwell on change when you should be seeking stability. Moderation is encouraged. Offer kind gestures.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can have fun without being indulgent. The less you spend, drink and eat, the better off you’ll be at the end of the festive season. Put your health and well-being first.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make a pit stop and bid a warm and happy holiday to someone you appreciate. The outcome will pique your imagination. A proposition will turn out to be worth considering.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indulgent behavior will be problematic if not controlled. Everyone wants to enjoy the festive season, but doing so within reason is necessary to maintain a good reputation. Set boundaries.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your ideas to the test and see what happens. Take advantage of an opportunity, regardless of the circumstances. A playful approach will help you attract someone who can further your interests.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Traveling, reaching out to friends and relatives, and making plans for the holidays will be heartwarming. Don’t be disappointed if things don’t go according to plan; bask in whatever comes your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Act on your instincts and get things done. Be the life of the party and the one who brings everyone together. Make sure to dote on friends and loved ones. Celebrate the important people in your life!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stick to what’s doable. Taking on too much or overreacting will result in problems. Consider your options, then head in a direction tailored to your needs. You can find comfort and peace of mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Know who and what you can rely on, put your energy where it counts and take care of those who could use some help. Your consideration will be appreciated. Leave critics to their own devices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t put pressure on yourself or let anyone put demands on you. Fight to free yourself from monotony, and venture in an exciting direction. Observation will lead to exhilarating ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put a plan together and get moving. It’s a busy time of year, and keeping up will give you incentive go over and above your expectations. Aim to please.

