Friday, December 24

You are right on target. You are smooth, confident and ready to make the most of what you’ve got. Your instincts and insight are keen, and your power of persuasion is primed and ready. Preparation will pay off, and positive lifestyle changes will take place. A partnership looks promising, and contracts will be beneficial.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — It’s all about giving, sharing and making the world a better place. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Put on a happy face and be kind to others. A positive change will surprise a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep busy; too much idle time will result in an unnecessary feud. Keep your life simple and your emotions under control. Offer kindness, understanding and a helping hand to those in need.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A kind gesture toward someone who can influence your goals will pay off. Use your charm to persuade others to help you gain ground and deal with a matter that concerns you. Be part of the solution.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Slow down, get the facts and pace yourself. Refuse to let an emotional issue stop you from having a good time. Enjoy what life has to offer, and ignore anyone who upsets you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional moment will overwhelm you. Invest in something that interests you. Someone will do something that takes you by surprise. Be gracious when accepting a proposal. Romance is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A change may not be what you want or anticipate, but it will turn out well. Sit back and let things unfold naturally. Be open to suggestions and willing to do your fair share. Avoid anger.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something with a loved one. Talk about the future and set common goals. Combining your skills and effort will help turn your dreams into a reality. Joint ventures will enhance your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Consider the improvements you want to make and start talking about the resolutions you plan to put into play. Let your enthusiasm build, and listen to the suggestions friends and relatives make.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live in the moment and think positively. Recognize what you have and extend a warm welcome to friends and family. The joy you offer others will encourage better relationships and a bright future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be gracious about what you receive. Give what you can and be mindful of what you say. Help a cause and spread joy to those who look sad or lost. Be the bright light that warms the room.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Tone things down. Find peace in observation and joy in what others offer. Relax, and let the magic of the moment lead to answers that have eluded you in the past. Change is upon you, and good things are yet to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Distance yourself from anyone who makes you angry. Keep the peace at gatherings. It’s in your best interest to take the high road and show patience and goodwill. Protect your reputation.

