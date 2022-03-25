Saturday, March 26

Establish your position. Consider what is meaningful and how you can make a difference. Allocate more time to finish what you start. Learn to love who you are, and present yourself with dignity, grace and respect. Let go of what’s behind you and choose to make a fresh start.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do what you do best. Use your skills and energy to get things done and make a difference. Recognize what you are up against, and don’t share your intentions. There is no room for error.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Choose self-improvement over trying to change someone. Listen to what others have to say, and you’ll learn something about yourself and how you can use your skills to bring about change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t alter your opinion for someone else’s sake; fight for your beliefs and honor your promises. Being informed will lead to better decisions. Spend time with someone who lifts your spirits.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be innovative, invest time and energy into updating your skills, and use your resources to establish how you want to proceed. A conversation with an expert will prove helpful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take in what’s going on around you. Be attentive, listen and ponder the information and ideas that come your way. Consider how you can raise awareness about something meaningful to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gravitate toward unique individuals and see what they have to offer. A change of pace, lifestyle or direction will broaden your outlook and revive enthusiasm. A hobby or pastime will lead to new friendships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of responsibilities before moving on to something enjoyable. A physical change doesn’t have to cost a lot to boost your confidence. A positive attitude will make a difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will flare up if you get into a debate. Do your own thing and avoid anyone trying to pick a fight or make you feel inadequate. Focus on making your space more efficient.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be aware of the changes that others make. Prepare to counter anything that infringes on your rights or ability to follow through with your plans. Take pride in your accomplishments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put what makes you happy first. Work to eliminate stress and stay focused on what’s best for you. Take the unique path, and the outcome will please you and impress onlookers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Learn from the experiences that have made you who you are, and you’ll have the strength to overcome anyone who interferes in your life or tries to push you in a bad direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Touch base with people who motivate you. Don’t let fear deter you from pursuing your goals. Ask questions that will help turn an idea into a reality. Offer as much in return as you ask others to contribute.

