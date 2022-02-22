Wednesday, Feb. 23

Put pressure on time-sensitive matters this year to avoid setbacks. Staying on top of your plan is your ticket to success and personal freedom. Calculate and put your money where it brings the highest return. Refuse to put others first when it can negatively affect something important to you. Strive for completion and perfection. Live life your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — The difference you make will draw support to carry on with your plans. Use your ingenuity, strength and courage to do what you feel is right. The people you touch will show gratitude.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Connect with people who offer insight in areas where you lack information. Combining your skills and knowledge with others’ will achieve the best results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone will make assumptions and offer an exaggerated opinion. Do the legwork yourself. Be resourceful, direct and cautious regarding how you proceed. Actions speak louder than words.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t trust what others tell you; firsthand information from an expert will ensure you get things right and avoid a glitch that can be costly. Trust in your ability to get things done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you count on someone else, you will be disappointed in the results. Speak from the heart and don’t be afraid to express how you feel to someone you love. Romance is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put a limit on your spending, and stick to healthy options that benefit you mentally, physically and emotionally. Share ideas and plans with someone special.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose your words carefully, and be prepared to back the gestures you make. Change can be positive if you go about it properly. Keep those affected by your plans in the loop.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Share ideas, network and make plans. Taking on something that is cost-efficient will add to your knowledge and experience, and encourage you to reassess your options. Take control instead of being controlled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — What you want to do and what you should do will conflict. Put a schedule in place that will accommodate both. It’s up to you to set things up to suit your needs. Be original and have faith.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Know when to say no or back away from situations and people who aren’t to your benefit. Use your intelligence to navigate your way through encounters that can affect your well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at change as a learning experience, and delve into situations with an open mind. A unique offer will have more substance than you think. Don’t rule out an opportunity to change direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sensitive issues will surface, but consider the consequences before you get entangled in something brought on by someone else. It’s OK to focus on something that interests or benefits you.

