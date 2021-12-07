Wednesday, Dec. 8

Set goals and pour your time and skills into making your dreams come true. Refuse to let anyone discourage you or meddle in your plans. A positive attitude, realistic approach and moderate budget will get you where you want to go. Be passionate and determined.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Go directly to the source, speak up and don’t let anyone mess with you. Situations that involve controlling individuals will reveal your strengths and weaknesses. Don’t give in or give up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep emotional matters to yourself, and it will be easier to go about your business without interference. Sort out your thoughts and figure out what you will do next.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Surround yourself with people who have something to contribute. Walk away from situations that are volatile or might make you look bad. An argument will put you in a vulnerable position.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Sharing too much information will give someone the edge in a competitive situation. Don’t present or promote what you plan to do until you have everything in place.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on friends and allies, and you’ll get the backup you need to get things done on time. Use your intelligence, knowledge and experience to outmaneuver any rival.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay on course, regardless of what others do or say. Avoid outlandish ideas and wasteful expenditures. Pick your battles wisely and put your efforts where they will help you get ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live and learn. Use your experience and knowledge to work toward your dreams, hopes and wishes, and you will be satisfied with what you accomplish. Don’t expect everyone to be happy for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to what everyone is doing, and you’ll pick up ideas that will help you get things done on time. A change someone makes will help you and may spark a partnership.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit tight and take a logical approach to change. Don’t try to fix what’s working. Give yourself time to think and plan. Being patient and finding new ways to use what you already have will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Say only what’s necessary and truthful. Don’t engage in gossip or criticism. A positive attitude and suggestions will help you stir up enthusiasm and encourage others to pitch in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take pride in what you do to help others. Keep an open mind and offer innovative solutions to others. Build strong alliances, and you will find the road to success. Concentrate on equality, balance and integrity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Evaluate your lot in life and consider feasible adjustments that will get you closer to your dreams. Everything comes at a price, and putting in the effort will be necessary if you want to succeed.

