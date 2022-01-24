Tuesday, Jan. 25

Gather the facts and be armed with the truth as you travel through unknown territory this year. Knowledge will be the key to your success and your ability to adjust to trends. Think big, but stay within your limits both physically and financially. Know what you are up against and prepare diligently to ensure that you reach your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ve got the right idea; now speed things up a bit and forge a path forward. How you conduct yourself and what you have to offer will create a buzz. Proceed with confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take care of your finances, legal affairs and health. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction that doesn’t appeal to you. Make changes that will benefit you, not someone else.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Surround yourself with trustworthy people. Be direct, and don’t let your emotions interfere with your work or relationships with others. Indecisiveness will make you look incompetent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make sure you know what you’re doing before you begin. If you don’t live up to your promises, it will affect your reputation and hurt your chance to advance. Stick to the plan.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have trouble with someone you work alongside. Distance yourself to avoid an unnecessary entanglement. Don’t get involved in gossip or let anyone meddle in your affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Express your feelings. It’s OK to veer off in a direction that you find more creative and exciting. Reach out to people who share your likes and dislikes, and it will inspire you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mixed emotions will surface if you disagree with what others are doing. Be sure to have a workable solution before you begin to dominate conversations. Someone is likely to have a change of heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Find out where you stand. How you treat others will determine the outcome of a situation you face with someone close to you. Share your feelings with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of business and live up to your responsibilities. Keep your emotions in check and your work ethic in place. Don’t get worked up over something you cannot change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — What you do is what counts. Reach out to people who share your interests and make changes at home conducive to exploring something you want to pursue. A change will be beneficial.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep things simple, practical and within your budget. Use your intelligence to evaluate your position. Someone will use emotional manipulation to push you in a questionable direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Show your feelings openly, and you’ll bypass all the passing drama. Know what you want and make your position clear. Adjustments at home will encourage you to live life your way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0