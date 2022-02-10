Saturday, Feb. 12

Try something new and exciting. Be open to suggestions and look at what’s trending. Take your basic skills and then diversify. Expand your interests and make new connections. Personal growth will lead to new beginnings and opportunities that will help you become more vibrant. Don’t settle for less when you can have so much more with a little effort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Bounce your ideas around. Get together with someone who is imaginative and quick to chime in. Actions will speak louder than words, so take the initiative and present what you have to offer.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Open your doors to friends and family, or share something special with a loved one. You can make a difference if you give time, money or skills to a fundraiser or cause.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take time to relax and mull over where you are currently and where you see yourself heading. Look at change as an opportunity to start over or redefine how you want your life to unfold.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Plan activities to get you up and physically active. Participate in events geared toward personal growth, fitness and overall better health. Share your feelings. Romance is on the rise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put more thought into how you earn and handle your money. Refuse to let anyone influence you or push you into something risky. The wrong move will leave you with unwanted obligations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your feelings with a loved one. The discussion will help you get what you want and ease personal and financial stress. Don’t let fear of change stand in your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Offer suggestions, but don’t take on someone else’s obligations. Address personal affairs first, regardless of anyone trying to monopolize your time. Don’t be afraid to say no.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Relax and enjoy life. A makeover or physical change will fetch compliments. Gravitate toward the people and pastimes that make you happy. Socialize, make plans and participate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t expect to persuade others to help you or take your side. Consider what you are up against and what you are trying to achieve, and concentrate on what you need to get things done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look over your investments or what you have accumulated, and you’ll discover you have more than you thought. Unload items you no longer need and transform your portfolio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful what you wish for; if you make a sudden move, don’t expect others to follow. Rethink your plans and map out the best way to reach your goal. Don’t trust anyone who tries to upstage you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A passionate approach will bring positive results. Dig in and get your hands dirty if it will get you closer to what you want. Don’t be afraid to do things differently.

