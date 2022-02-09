Thursday, Feb. 10

Take domestic matters seriously and build a future that is full of potential. Stick to a plan and budget wisely. Consider what’s meaningful. Be mindful of others, but don’t give anyone the right to take you for granted or make you feel bad. Take the initiative and get things done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get organized at home. Take care of those less able to fend for themselves. Stick to the basics, and you’ll have time for what’s important. Be kind to others and you’ll receive kindness in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t trust anyone playing mind games. Stick to what you know and trust, and go directly to the source if something interests you. You stand to prosper if you take command.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your instincts, experience and knowledge. Use your talents and resources to get the lowdown on a position or opportunity that is perfect for you. Hash out any concerns with someone close.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Initiate what you want to happen, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Don’t expect everyone to help you. You’ll learn much.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put everything you’ve got into getting ahead. Don’t listen to anyone trying to talk you into slacking off. Do what’s necessary, and you will gain respect and benefits for your hard work.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Spread your wings by trying something new and exciting. Engage in something that uses your talents in a fun, unique manner, and you will make a splash that leads to recognition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Protect your ideas and reputation. Don’t expect everyone to play fair. Keep your eyes open, and don’t give anyone information that might incriminate you. Shared expenses will turn into a problem.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll have an unusual outlook regarding your relationships with others. Discuss your thoughts, concerns and intentions, and you’ll come to an agreement that can enhance your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Check out something that can boost your qualifications, skills, knowledge or experience. Listen to complaints, but don’t give in to anyone trying to make you feel guilty or inadequate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Handle domestic and financial matters carefully. If you let your emotions take charge, you are likely to overspend or get involved in a stressful joint venture. Listen to people you trust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Choose your words carefully to avoid misinterpretation. Express your true feelings and what you want and expect from someone close to you. Distance yourself from anyone excessive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Implement the changes you want to incorporate into your daily routine. A disciplined approach to fitness, health and financial prudence will push you in the right direction.

