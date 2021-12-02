Friday, Dec. 3

You’ll have the ability to jump from one thing to another this year, but don’t leave unfinished business in your wake. Finish what you start, and you’ll have far more success moving forward and attracting new and exciting opportunities. Choose to act and take responsibility for what you say, do and achieve, and rewards will follow. Leave nothing to chance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You know the rules. Make wise decisions and take responsibility for your actions. Refuse to let someone put you on the spot or make you look bad. Be prepared.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make sure the people you rely on are competent. Someone who sounds knowledgeable will be a better talker than a hands-on helper. Take responsibility and flourish.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Finish what you start before you move on to things that put a smile on your face. Chatting with someone who has knowledge and experience will pay off. Leave nothing to chance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotional incidents will mess with your mind. Don’t take what others say to heart. Distance yourself from anyone belittling you. Concentrate on personal growth and feeling and looking your best.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Go over contracts, deals and proposals carefully. You stand to gain if you pay attention to detail. Protect your health and your reputation. Do your own thing. Your instincts will be correct.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A passionate gesture will make someone take notice. Your actions will set the stage for what’s to come. Let your feelings lead the way, and you will convince others to get involved in your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set the pace and stay in control. If you give someone a chance to meddle or interfere, you will damage your reputation. Stick to the truth and take a disciplined approach.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Question anything that sounds unrealistic. Use what’s available to come up with a workable solution. Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll make a difference. Be honest about your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Attend an event. Get together with people who are upbeat and bring out the best in you. Don’t let the changes going on around you dampen your day. Make your feelings and intentions known.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make the adjustments that help you be happy. You can’t please everyone, so do what suits your needs and helps you reach your goals. A domestic problem is best taken care of with diplomacy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t take on something you don’t want or don’t know how to do. Put your time and effort where they will do the most, and you’ll eliminate a situation that makes you uncomfortable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Avoid disappointment by doing things for yourself. Someone you count on will lead you astray. Consider your objective and take a direct path to your destination. An innovative idea will pan out.

