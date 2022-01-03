Tuesday, Jan. 4

Pay attention to what’s happening around you and to the people who truly matter to you. Eliminate what’s no longer needed and simplify your life. It’s best to embrace change rather than have it forced upon you. Check out what’s trending and adapt to take advantage of what’s available. Put your unique stamp on whatever you do and move forward with confidence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Question and assess your life and the changes you want to make. Focus on truth, facts and timing. Your intuition is there to guide you. Trust your gut and do what you need to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Channel your energy into something constructive. Make changes based on needs, not on what someone is doing or wants you to pursue. Fine-tune your skills to suit what’s trending.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do your best and let others do as they please. More time spent building your brand and less spent trying to remake someone else will lead to greater rewards and personal satisfaction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An intellectual attitude will win you favors. Reconnect with someone who is always helpful. Your strengths will stand out if you are enthusiastic and positive when dealing with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional situation will cause stress and worry. Do something physical to release tension and clear your head. Being productive will build confidence. Dig in and get things done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — There will be a shift in how you think about your current direction. Distance yourself from anyone putting pressure on you. Use your intelligence and choose to do your own thing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Money, contracts, shared responsibilities and fairness will be necessary if you want to maintain stability. An unexpected change of plans will require diplomacy. Work alongside others peacefully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll gravitate toward reliable people, but if you take advantage of them, you will eventually damage your reputation and ability to get the support you need. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll gain momentum if you channel your energy into what matters to you most. What you physically accomplish will make a difference. All talk and no action will make others question your ability.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Change and stress go together. Stay centered and think matters through. Don’t feel pressured to rush things when attention to detail and care are required. Follow your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Talk less and do more. Don’t waste time discussing trivial matters when productivity is what counts. Live up to your promises, meet your deadlines and be reliable in all things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make preparation a priority. Acting in haste will lead to mistakes. Concentrate on mastering what you are doing and producing something that you can be proud of. Savor success.

