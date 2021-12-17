Saturday, Dec. 18

A glimpse of what’s possible will push you in a new direction. Positive thoughts and actions will open doors. It’s up to you to make your dreams come true. Don’t sit back and wait for things to come to you. A lifestyle change will benefit you. The future is yours to conquer!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional dust-up is apparent if you or someone close to you isn’t forthright about feelings and intentions. Don’t lead anyone on or be gullible, and you can avoid a misunderstanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Adjust to the changes taking place. Look for the most suitable path and set a course in that direction. Challenge yourself, not others. Perfection comes from practice, discipline and persistence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t be fooled by what others do or say. Do the legwork, and you’ll discover what you need to know and do to take advantage of an offer that comes your way. Avoid mind games.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll face an emotional situation that can affect your reputation. If you are truthful, you’ll avoid being put in a precarious position. Don’t take a risk.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take the path of least resistance. Now is not the time to start a fight or to bicker over something you cannot change. Focus on your strengths and bank on what you know you can do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An intelligent move will help reset your plans. Discussions with family and friends will offer insight into possibilities and give you the courage to stop procrastinating.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Dedication and loyalty will pay off. A chance to gain ground financially is apparent if you are careful with your expenditures and invest in something worthwhile instead of nonessentials.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be careful not to send the wrong message to someone who can influence your position or reputation. Keep secrets to yourself until you are sure of what you want to do next. Romance will enhance your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Talk to people who spark your imagination, and you will receive some exciting ideas that can help you please a loved one. A little shopping will take you down memory lane and inspire an unusual pursuit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will mount if you don’t have time to prepare for the changes you must make before the year ends. A disciplined attitude will come in handy when temptation strikes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Someone unexpected will put a smile on your face. Don’t let things that happen due to stressful arrangements interfere with your ability to enjoy and be grateful for what you have.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A compromise will help you decrease debt. Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Put last-minute preparations in place to avoid letting down someone you care about. Personal improvement is favored.

