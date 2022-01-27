Friday, Jan. 28

Honesty is the best policy. Get to the point, and you’ll accomplish the most. Put your heart into what you believe in, and you won’t be disappointed. Watch what others do, but don’t follow suit. Offering support from a distance will leave you more time to build a fulfilling life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set some guidelines to help you stick to your schedule. A responsible attitude will help you outmaneuver anyone trying to stand in your way. Trust your instincts and proceed with confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Think before you offer vague information. Leading someone astray will come back to bite you. Let your actions speak for you. Be kind, considerate and helpful.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Complete your to-do list before moving on to fun and games. Take care of stressful matters first so you can spend downtime with someone or do something you love worry-free.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Joint ventures aren’t in your best interest. Don’t trust someone to handle matters appropriately. Use your intelligence and do the legwork yourself if you want things to pan out. Take charge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotional deception is prevalent. Whether someone is playing with your feelings or you are refusing to see the truth, shake it off and be realistic about what to do next. Be honest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Call on someone who shares your enthusiasm, and you’ll have fun. Your ability to turn something simple into a gala affair will win hearts and favors. Love is in the stars, and a romantic gesture is called for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Socialize, network and connect with people who interest you, but don’t overspend or let indulgent behavior take control. Moderation will keep you levelheaded and on top of your game.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stay calm and follow through with your plans. Taking better care of yourself and looking your best will result in compliments that lift your spirits. Wear your heart on your sleeve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Help someone who’s feeling vulnerable. Your assistance will make a difference, even if it isn’t acknowledged immediately. Refuse to let anyone bring you down or discourage you from doing what’s right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what feels right, and use your experience, knowledge and connections to reach your destination. Adjust your surroundings to create a space that unleashes your creativity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t worry about what others believe; choose what’s important to you, then proceed. Don’t be afraid to do your own thing and to invest your time, effort and money into something important to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A unique change to how you do business, handle your money and move forward will excite you. A change is in the air, and adjustments that turn your space into a playground for your imagination will pay off.

