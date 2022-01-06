Friday, Jan. 7

Take nothing for granted, and forge ahead with optimism. Don’t waste valuable time on things that don’t matter. A positive attitude coupled with the desire to make domestic alterations consistent with your long-term plans will help you maintain a better quality of life. Tidy up loose ends that stand between you and what you want to achieve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Follow your interests. Incorporate something you love to do into your daily routine. Work that you enjoy can make your life less stressful. Let go of the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Anger will stand between you and what you want to achieve. Refuse to let others ruffle your feathers. Focus on what you can do to get ahead. Discipline and determination are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Turn your dreams into a reality. Don’t be angered by the actions of others. Instead, put your energy where it counts, and concentrate on whatever it takes to achieve happiness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll face opposition. Don’t let anyone disrupt your plan. Keep your eye on what you want to achieve and put your intelligence and energy into reaching your goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t let stubbornness set in when you should be exploring the possibilities. Learn all you can about the ins and outs of something that can help you perfect a skill you want to use to your advantage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put one foot in front of the other and continue to push your way to the front of the line. Use your intelligence and a little brute force until you are happy with the results.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination, and you’ll stand out and make a difference. Don’t expect everyone to be on your side; jealousy will prevail, and it’s up to you to stay focused on giving your all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Learn through observation. If you move forward without thinking about the consequences, you’ll end up having to do things twice. Don’t let change throw you off guard. Analyze what’s happening.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can have fun and make an impression without overspending. Be innovative, and you’ll develop a cost-efficient plan that will open doors and offer insight into new and exciting possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will help you finish what you start. Take better care of your health and home, and it will spare you loss and regret. Take the path that soothes your soul.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let anyone hold you back. It’s OK to be different and follow your gut. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals and do what makes you happy. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Go over every detail. Prematurely sharing your thoughts and feelings will backfire. Spend more time observing and less time sharing. Put your time and effort into how best to use your skills.

