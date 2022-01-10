Tuesday, Jan. 11

Embrace change and turn your ideas into opportunities. Take the plunge and live up to your expectations. Step outside your comfort zone. Trust yourself, not someone else. You’ll gain insight into who you are and what you can do. Let your imagination lead the way and your intuition keep you on track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider your options and do your homework. Carving out a path that will make your every move count will build confidence. Verify and process information before you act on it or pass it along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight and listen carefully. Don’t pass along information if you can’t verify the facts. Consider what you can do to make a difference. Volunteer to help a cause you believe in.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Less talk and more action will help you gain momentum. The way you handle others will display your nerve. Stop worrying about what others think; do what you know is the right thing to do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Monitor the changes going on around you. Don’t make a move until you feel comfortable. Focus on getting things right the first time. Take better care of your health and well-being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have trouble making up your mind. Don’t expect others to agree with you or offer help without getting something in return. Put more effort into how you present yourself. Romance is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have the right idea, but getting others on board won’t be so easy. Don’t waste time trying to convince others to see things your way. Move forward alone and let your achievements speak for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — The changes you bring about will encourage you to expand your knowledge and skills to keep up with trends. Time spent with a loved one will enhance your relationship. Team up with a valuable partner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Physical action will be rewarding and ensure that you get things done to your specification. Refuse to let someone take charge or disrupt your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Go where the action is, then listen and observe. The information you receive will help you decide on your next move. Go about your business and let others do as they please.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Resolve financial and domestic matters. Think outside the box, and you’ll come up with a plan that will save you money and encourage a positive change. Do what’s best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what you need to do. If you are wishy-washy, you’ll confuse others, making it more difficult to finish what you start. Be open to suggestions and do the necessary legwork. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t mess around when it comes to the facts. Spell out precisely what you want to say, and when someone gives you a hazy response, ask direct questions. Find out where you stand.

