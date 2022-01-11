Wednesday, Jan. 12

Evaluate your living arrangements and do whatever it takes to add to your comfort. A healthy state of mind will ensure that you do your best in every aspect of life. Gravitate toward the people, activities and events that will encourage you to follow a satisfying path and support the lifestyle you want to live.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the time to assess your priorities, and make sure you do something that puts a smile on your face. Surround yourself with people who are uplifting and eager to join the fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a creative approach to the way you handle a friend, relative or colleague. Offer to do your fair share; you’ll be surprised how quickly things progress.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll receive sound advice or an opportunity from someone who knows your capabilities. A change in direction will boost your confidence. Set up meetings or interviews, or send out resumes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your wits about you and your finger on the pulse. Update information and carry on with confidence. Refuse to let what others do distract you. Channel your energy into preparation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t overthink what you must do. Trust in your ability to do what’s right, and you’ll avoid mistakes and deter someone from trying to take control. Stand tall and give your all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your energy where it counts. Learn all you can, and you’ll be prepared to take on anyone and anything. Trust in your intelligence and instincts, and you will best a competitor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A positive shift is heading your way. Be open to suggestions and offer friendly advice. What you want will fall into place. A partnership looks promising. Use your imagination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Revisit your long-term goals. Make adjustments that will encourage support from those you need on your team. A change of attitude is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tidy up loose ends. Time is of the essence, and living up to your promises will be necessary to avoid criticism. Put your heart on the line, and be open with your affections.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’re heading in the right direction. The information you gather will help you recognize the changes required to reach your goal. Embrace an adventure, but don’t push others to get involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Explore what life has to offer and how others fit into your plans. Expand your workspace if it will help you get ahead. Attend a meeting or event that offers valuable information.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — If you mix business with pleasure, you’ll discover something interesting that will encourage you to use your skills differently. Don’t feel compelled to act in haste due to outside pressure.

