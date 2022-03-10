Friday, March 11

Organize your thoughts and create a plan that will help you structure what you want to accomplish this year. Abide by rules to avoid setbacks. Be innovative, think big and share your vision, but recognize what is and isn’t doable. Your sense of timing will have to be impeccable for best results. Home improvements will make your life easier.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Concentrate on home, family and building a life of comfort and convenience. Take responsibility for your happiness and bring about the changes necessary to help you excel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Assertive action will impress someone who can help you speed things up. Get involved in meaningful projects and focus on better health, relationships and overall success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Express your desires and follow through with your plans. Don’t let others influence you to make decisions that are not right for you. Take a secretive approach in order to dodge interference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speak to whomever is in charge to bypass red tape. Getting the lowdown before you begin something new will allow you to act quickly and secure your position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Educate yourself before you take on something foreign to you. Go directly to the source, ask questions, take notes and head in the direction that offers hope and promise. Share your thoughts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Discuss money matters, contracts and health issues with someone who can shed light on situations that baffle you. Don’t feel obligated to make sudden changes because someone else does. Test your strength.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Hang out with people who have something to contribute. Gather knowledge and experience, and be open to suggestions and doing things differently. You will make worthwhile connections.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep emotions in check when dealing with professional matters and discussions that can influence your reputation and goals. If you want to get ahead, discipline and hard work will be necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of personal matters, finances and your home and family. Listen to complaints and offer solutions. Build a place of comfort and convenience that people find welcoming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Document what’s being said and get what you want in writing. Someone will try to mislead you if given a chance. Talk is cheap; actions speak louder than words. Live up to your promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider what you do for a living and how you earn and spend your money. You are overdue for a change, and updating your skills and qualifications will help you explore new possibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do something creative. Turn something you love to do into a profitable pastime. Don’t deny yourself the chance to grow personally, financially and emotionally. Romance is featured.

