Thursday, Nov. 4

Unpack emotional baggage and tidy up loose ends. Make your intentions clear and follow through with plans and promises. Look for a way to let go of the past while filling the void with new aspirations. Take responsibility for your shortcomings and be proud of your achievements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take stock and eliminate what you don’t need. Minimizing your overhead and clutter will clear the way for what’s to come. Make time for the people and pastimes that lift your spirits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider who you are dealing with before sharing information. Complications will surface if you aren’t specific. Stick to the truth, and question anything that sounds too good to be true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Discipline and fair play are mandatory if you expect to reach your goal. Abide by the rules, set high standards and don’t deviate from a plan if it might cost you financially.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotional matters will set you off and send you down an unpredictable path. Take a step back and rethink your position before you share your thoughts. You are better off understating a situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Count your blessings. It’s up to you to bring about the changes that will give you a financial edge and connect you to people who share your sentiments and general direction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set your sights on what you can do to better yourself. Don’t be afraid to try something new or sign up for something that interests you. Expand your horizons and discover new things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll face confusion if you let someone dictate what you can do. Trust in your instincts, follow your heart and use your charm to outmaneuver anyone who stands in your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at what you can do to get ahead and prepare to take on a challenge. Don’t limit your scope of action because of someone’s negativity. Check every angle, and you’ll come up with a great plan.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Find a unique way to pass the hours. Participate in something interesting, and you’ll gain perspective regarding how to spend your time. Your attitude will push you in a positive direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Nothing will be as it appears. Slow down, verify information and question anyone who is being pushy or manipulative. Look for better alternatives before you make a move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Busy yourself solving problems. Dealing with other people’s affairs may be burdensome but beneficial. Your dedication and persistence will help others and yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Moderation will help you avoid anxiety and frustration. Altering how you structure your spending or manage your investments or accounts will ease stress and encourage you to make further lifestyle changes.

