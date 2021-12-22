Saturday, December 25

Consider the possibilities. Turn a dream into a reality. Put a strategy in place and discuss your plans with someone you respect. A positive change at home or to how you handle personal matters will help you head in an inviting direction. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity. Live in the moment and do what makes you happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your thoughts and enjoy time with friends or relatives. Changing how you approach others will prompt them to show interest in something you want to pursue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t shy away from letting others know how you feel. Be bold, and you’ll find out what’s possible and how best to move forward. It’s up to you to act if you want things to change.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Work in conjunction with others, and good things will transpire. Helping people will make you feel good and inspire you to make a difference every day of the year, not just on special occasions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A positive mindset will make a difference during negotiations. Choose your battles wisely and focus on what makes you happy and helps you stay out of trouble. Make an end-of-year to-do list.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can enjoy a fun day with family and friends or spend time doing something that puts a twinkle in your eye. Generosity and wishing others well will boost your morale and inspire you to make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You can acknowledge others’ success, but you should refrain from making a fuss or showing envy. The less you share about your personal life, the better. Be gracious, appreciative and loving. Listen and learn.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to what others want. Your actions will turn a difficult day into one of joy for you and those around you. Surprise someone with a special gift, thought or show of affection.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Someone will exaggerate or make you feel inadequate. Rise above any controversy you face and offer kindness, understanding and a fun-loving approach to life, love and happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take control before someone steps in front of you. Pay attention to what’s being said and done, and carefully monitor situations from a distance. Steer clear of family feuds and manipulative individuals trying to stir up trouble.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what you need to accomplish. Being disciplined and maintaining a calm and peaceful attitude will help you avoid a discussion that is bound to put you in a no-win situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Consider what makes you happy and head in that direction. Curb indulgent spending, and you’ll feel better about yourself. A kind gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Refrain from sharing your plans and beliefs. Being a good listener will save you from an uncomfortable situation. Get along with everyone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0