Thursday, Dec. 30

Surround yourself with individuals who contribute to your mental, physical and emotional well-being. Your happiness is dependent on the decisions you make. Don’t be afraid to do things differently or to change course midstream. Follow your heart and indulge in what brings you joy. Seize the moment and take control of your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t hesitate; if there is something you want to change, do so with enthusiasm. Use your power of persuasion to enlist the help of others. Romance is on the rise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your life simple and your overhead low. Spend time working on a schedule that will help you get in shape. Be ready to take on new adventures. Hard work and dedication will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Tag along with someone who shares your interests, and you’ll get a different perspective regarding what’s possible. Don’t hesitate to let your intuition lead the way. Unleash your creativity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Go over money matters, and make sure you’ve taken care of anything that needs to be updated before the year ends. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. A last-minute adjustment will pay off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ve got the moves, so don’t hesitate to make things happen. Say what’s on your mind and set standards for others to follow. Don’t wait for someone to act; it’s up to you to initiate change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have plenty of energy, so put it to good use. Take the initiative to finish what you start. Tie up loose ends and start thinking about what you want to do next. Cut ties with abusive people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll be in the mood to make positive personal changes. Forming partnerships and putting plans in motion that bring you closer to a loved one are favored. Leave nothing to chance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You may want to be wild and crazy, but don’t take risks that could damage your reputation. Concentrate on activities that lead to personal growth, self-improvement and less drama.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get together with friends or spend quality time with a loved one. Discuss your plans and prepare to head in a direction that ensures stability and personal security. Don’t overreact or make assumptions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reevaluate your life and eliminate what no longer matters to you. Beginning the new year with a plan will lead to a brighter future. Stop hesitating; let go of the past and move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A creative pastime will spark your interest. Consider taking a course or developing something that brings you joy. Don’t limit your potential; take advantage of your assets and capabilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by what others say. Verify information before you pass it along. Concentrate on getting things done. Don’t share personal information with anyone who could use it against you.

