Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Where did all of the water on Mars go?

When larger telescopes became available in the late 19th century, the observation of water was confirmed on the surface of Mars. This led to the speculation that life may exist on the Red Planet as it does on Earth.

Early observers had correctly assumed that the white polar caps were indications of both water and carbon dioxide, taking a hint more or less from our own planet keeping in mind the surface must be much colder there being the fourth from the Sun. Sometimes blue clouds were visible in the thin Martian atmosphere implying that rain must sprinkle the surface as well adding to the abundant water theory.

Then maps, drawn by the famous Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli in 1877, called the scientific world’s attention to a vast canal system of green summer waterways that dotted the planet. They even turned brown in the autumn as they should naturally, strengthening the theory. Popularizing still further this notion was the scientist Percival Lowell, who working in Flagstaff, suggested a race of Martians collectively constructed these courses to bring the precious water from the poles to the cities scattered along the equator, regions that he dutifully named on his maps.

Most Americans were so sure of a civilization there that they took it for fact Martians were invading New Jersey October 1938 when Orson Welles presented the “War of the Worlds” on his live Mercury Theater radio show. It wasn’t until Mariner 4 passed within 6,118 miles of the planet's surface on July 15, 1965, taking 22 close-up pictures that we knew for sure there were no cities, there were no watery canals, and there were no Martians.

We know today from the many orbiters and rovers that have mapped the surface of Mars there once was a great amount of water flowing, cutting channels, moving sediment, but that was billions of years ago in the past when Mars was active. It is now a dead world, a desert, and whatever water remains is trapped underground. There are no lakes, no flowing streams, only sun baked rocks and dry dust, looking, sometimes, like parts of Nevada. So where did the rivers go? Where is the water? More importantly, could that happen here?

The limited amount of erosion found on Mars shows liquid water has not played a large role in the planet's geomorphology for a long, long time. Because the atmosphere has a pressure less than 1% that of Earth, liquid water cannot exist on the surface, it would simply boil away when the surface temperature reaches 70 Fahrenheit in the summer heat and it would certainly freeze when the temperature drops to minus 220 in the winter. This is a puzzle and shows Mars must have been very different in its heyday.

Scientists believe that the flowing water that carved gullies and arroyos were runoffs from rivers and glacial melt bringing with them sediment and filling giant canyons along the way. Many places such as these have been found over the years contained within the planet's northern lowlands. It was the water preserved in these canyon sediments that was later released as great floods carving the landscape.

The facts remain that Mars was once a wet planet and has lost most of its water into outer space. That can be the only place it has gone. To understand the mechanism scientists used data from NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft. Launched almost nine years ago, the probe was designed to study the loss of Mars’ atmosphere and provide insight into the history of the planet's climate and water.

Dr. Shane Stone, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona, says "We know that billions of years ago, there was liquid water on the surface of Mars. ... There must have been a thicker atmosphere, so we know that Mars somehow lost the majority of its atmosphere to space. MAVEN is trying to characterize the processes responsible for this loss.”

In analyzing data from the spacecraft, Stone and his team found that when Mars is nearest the sun, the planet warms, and whatever water found on the surface, even in the form of ice, moves to the upper atmosphere where it is lost to space. This happens once every Martian year or about every two Earth years.

The regional dust storms that occur on Mars every Martian year and the global dust storms that occur across the planet about once every 10 years lead to further heating of the atmosphere and a surge in the upward movement of water. All planets with an atmosphere, including Earth, have this outer region of the atmosphere called the exosphere where particles are still gravitationally bound and follow in the journey around the Sun. When the water molecules reach the exosphere on Mars, solar radiation splits them into their components, hydrogen and oxygen. Because the gravity of Mars is about a third that of Earth, the hydrogen, being a light gas, just floats away, forever lost to the planet.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

