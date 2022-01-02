0 Bedroom Home in Elko - $120,000

Take a look at this land in the housing area in Elko. Build your dream home in the heart of Elko.
The Amargosa w Covered Patio Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water so…
New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres is complete and ready for you! This is the Verdi Model, with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 ba…
Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water …
Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…
Welcome home to this 1,800+ sq ft home located in the Copper Trails subdivision! Upon entering, you'll enjoy the open living area with a gorge…
Just perfect! Here's the home you've been waiting for;..... Updated and lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home! Granite, hardwood, tile...…
Welcome to 383 Poplar Drive, a well desired location, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 additional rooms a…
