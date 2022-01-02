 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Elko - $120,000

0 Bedroom Home in Elko - $120,000

Take a look at this land in the housing area in Elko. Build your dream home in the heart of Elko.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water …

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

Welcome home to this 1,800+ sq ft home located in the Copper Trails subdivision! Upon entering, you'll enjoy the open living area with a gorge…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

Just perfect! Here's the home you've been waiting for;..... Updated and lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home! Granite, hardwood, tile...…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

Welcome to 383 Poplar Drive, a well desired location, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 additional rooms a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News