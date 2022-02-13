Welcome to 552 S. 7th St, This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is 1036 sq ft and is ready for you to make it your own. This home is located close to downtown amenities or would make for a great investment! This property features a fully fenced yard with mature landscaping and RV parking. This super cute cozy home is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $189,000
