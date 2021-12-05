 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000

This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets. Bathroom has been upgraded with tiled shower and tiled flooring with granite counter top. This home has an abundance of warm inviting features. The minute you walk into the door you have the open living room with a warming pellet stove, laminate wood flooring and an abundance of natural light . There is an additional bonus....a large fully insulated she shed that has wood paneling and electricity. The mature landscaping is amazing with a beautiful front yard along with a large meticulously manicured fully fenced back yard and an inviting patio. There is an RV entrance and pad with RV hook-ups. You will find additional parking in the front. This is must see property!

