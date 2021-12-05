This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets. Bathroom has been upgraded with tiled shower and tiled flooring with granite counter top. This home has an abundance of warm inviting features. The minute you walk into the door you have the open living room with a warming pellet stove, laminate wood flooring and an abundance of natural light . There is an additional bonus....a large fully insulated she shed that has wood paneling and electricity. The mature landscaping is amazing with a beautiful front yard along with a large meticulously manicured fully fenced back yard and an inviting patio. There is an RV entrance and pad with RV hook-ups. You will find additional parking in the front. This is must see property!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new applian…
Beautiful upkept home, pride of ownership reflects throughout the entire home. Main level features master bedroom & bathroom + 2 more bedr…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4.4! This single level 2,391-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2…
Model: The Zephyr with unfinished basement Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors.Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close…
3 bed, 2 bath home in the Tree streets. Spacious 1 car garage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Concrete patio. Concrete driveway. Newly remodeled.
New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This is the Verdi Model…
Model: The Lamoille II. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…
Welcome to 749 Parkridge Pkwy, this 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for a buyer today. Home is in pristine condition, has incredible views of our R…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Model: The Caliente Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…