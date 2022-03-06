 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

This cute, clean home sits on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Elko. New paint and updates in the main area. 2 bedrooms on the main level with 2 more rooms in the basement. Wood stove in living room keeps the house toasty and the utility bills down. Basement has been partially finished and includes a bathroom with shower stall. Property is fully fenced and includes a large sun room off of the back. Agent is related to seller.

