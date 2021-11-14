Charming townhouse! Move in ready! This beautiful 2 story 2 bed, 2.5 bath Elko home is like new! Owners eye for decor shines through in every room!! Open concept layout with living room, dining room, (dining room chandelier doesn't stay will be replaced with original chandelier fixture) and kitchen flowing together as one ideal space. Perfect for gathering or entertaining! Living room has wood laminate flooring. Kitchen offers matching stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, overhead microwave, and glass top electric range/oven. Oversized granite breakfast bar offers tons of counter space! Accented turquoise pantry door gives the space that added flare! Granite throughout! The half bath on main level is perfect for privacy when guests are visiting. Both bedrooms located upstairs, as is the laundry room making putting away clothes a breeze! No climbing stairs in between every wash!! Full bath upstairs with tub/shower combo. Spacious master. Master bath offers granite vanity and oversized tiled shower. Home has fully fenced front yard and 1 car garage. Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,900
