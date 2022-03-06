 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $245,000

This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Elko, NV. This luxurious townhome has tile flooring throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features granite countertops, an electric oven/range, and a pantry. There is a half bath on the main level. The upper level of the home hosts the master bedroom, laundry room, second bedroom, and second bath. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bath complete with a tile shower/tub. This townhome has an attached single-car garage. The front yard is fully fenced, fully landscaped, and has automatic sprinklers. Call today to view this welcoming home!

