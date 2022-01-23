Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for storage AND a little cottage in the back that you could rent out to help pay the mortgage! The main house has newer floors in the living and kitchen area. There is a fireplace in the living area to cozy up to during these chilly winter nights. The living room opens up to a large covered patio. There are 2 roomy bedrooms in the main house with a full bathroom. The cottage in the back is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a kitchenette. The cottage has a separate meter for natural gas and electricity. There is separate parking in the alley for the cottage and the main house has a spacious carport to protect your vehicles from the weather. The back yard is spacious for you to host summer BBQ's! There is also a shed in the back yard for extra storage. Put it on your list to see!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000
