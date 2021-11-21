2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a large family room in the lower level and still room to add another bedroom in the unfinished basement. This home offers a location that is close to schools and shopping. The roof was replaced just this summer of 2021. RV parking on the side is a plus that most buyers are looking for and you have it here! The kitchen is large and has a pantry. The lighting over the island is an added plus.