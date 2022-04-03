2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $450,000

Introducing this beautiful, fully remodeled 2-bed, 3.5-bath condo located right on the Ruby View Golf Course. This elegant home offers granite countertops, remote-controlled blinds, wood floors, under cabinet lighting, a new roof, and a new water softener. The main level welcomes you with the kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry, and a bath. Enjoy the views on the walkout balcony overlooking the golf course. The upper level of this home is where you'll find the master suite, as well as a 2nd-suite both with large walk-in closets and full baths. The upper level of the home has an interior balcony that looks out over the living room. Downstairs there is a large great room that could be used as another bedroom or a craft room. The lower level also features a full bathroom and multiple closets offering ample storage space. The walkout basement with a covered patio opens to the backyard and the golf course. This home also includes a fully insulated single-car garage with shelving. Outside is fully landscaped, has an automatic sprinkler system, and is maintained by the HOA - see private remarks for info.