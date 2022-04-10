three bedroom 2 bath home close to the school recent paint and carpet and plumbing redone. large open floorplan kitchen with island and corner breakfast area with windows on two sides fenced yard with large storage shed owner is a licensed NV real estate agent
3 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $175,000
