 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $210,000

Check out this remodeled 3-bed, 1-bath home located on a corner lot in Carlin! The kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and open shelving and connects to a large laundry/mudroom. The home was remodeled with new flooring, paint, light fixtures, plumbing, and electrical in 2021. Outside you will find a covered porch at the entrance and a patio out back both perfect for sitting and relaxing or even entertaining. There are 2 storage sheds, a detached garage, and space to make it your own. Call today to view this home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000

This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner l…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $629,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $629,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $725,000

HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This home, is designed to optimize ente…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $739,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $739,900

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage s…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News