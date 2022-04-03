Check out this remodeled 3-bed, 1-bath home located on a corner lot in Carlin! The kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and open shelving and connects to a large laundry/mudroom. The home was remodeled with new flooring, paint, light fixtures, plumbing, and electrical in 2021. Outside you will find a covered porch at the entrance and a patio out back both perfect for sitting and relaxing or even entertaining. There are 2 storage sheds, a detached garage, and space to make it your own. Call today to view this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $210,000
