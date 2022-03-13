 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $179,000

Welcome to this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for a GREAT price! As you enter, there is a cute entry way area for you to hang your jacket and kick off your shoes before being greeted by the rest of the house! The two guest bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and the master bedroom is absolutely adorable! There is upgraded modern tile in the master bathroom that is to die for! The kitchen features a large island, stainless steel appliances and a HUGE walk in pantry! And as an added bonus, the washer and dryer stay with the property! The A/C unit is BRAND new and ready to keep you cool this summer. The backyard is fenced and welcoming for your furry loved ones! This house is move in ready- make it yours today!

