 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $180,000

Come check out this updated home for a price to move fast! 2.5 acres with great views all around with a well with a separate pump house. This property is fully fenced with electrical running to main gate just waiting for you to set it up. This property also carries RV parking and full hook ups for 30 amp, water, and sewer hook up. Too many awesome features to list come on by and check out for yourself

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for st…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

Model: The Sparks Status - Foundation. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Asso…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News