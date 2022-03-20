Are you looking for a home close to schools, shopping, and restaurants? Then this home is for you! This cute home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all on one level. It also has an automatic sprinkler system, central air, nice flooring and plenty of parking! Come enjoy a nice day out on the deck with the beautiful gazebo and at night turn on those beautiful lights an enjoy a nice dinner. Come take a look at this stunning home before it's too late!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $229,999
