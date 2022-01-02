Newly remodeled! 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home, permanently attached on over 2 acres in Osino. This home has just been refinished and is move-in ready. The home has new flooring and new paint. The cabinets have been refinished in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has a new sink and a new gas oven/range. The home has skylights, vinyl windows, a pellet stove, and a new hot water heater. Brand new exterior front deck and rear deck. The property is fully fenced and includes two storage sheds.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000
