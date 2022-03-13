 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,000

Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new appliances!,3 bedrooms 1.5 bath. Close to downtown with a great view of the city. features a long driveway for plenty of parking an a spacious backyard. Agent is owner of property

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $245,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $245,000

This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Elko, NV. This luxurious townhome has tile flooring throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

This cute, clean home sits on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Elko. New paint and updates in the main area. 2 bedrooms …

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $397,800

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $397,800

Model: The Mesquite. RV Parking Optional Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $742,580

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $742,580

Model: The Genoa with Finished Basement. Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News