3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,000

Welcome to this charming brick home in the heart of town. House sits on a lot that is fenced, has sprinklers, alley access to the two car garage, shed and a concrete patio area in the back with small garden area, east side yard has a ton of potential for great outdoor space. Inside there is a fireplace and a bedroom and the bathroom on main level, nice sized kitchen, back area has laundry hookup and ample room for an office, upstairs there is two additional bedrooms, plenty of storage throughout home. Basement area is where you will find mechanicals and would be ideal for storage. The home does have forced air natural gas heat. There is so much potential in this charming tree street house, you won't want to miss this one!